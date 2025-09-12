PAK vs OMAN Live: Where To Watch Streaming, Match Start Time & Telecast Channel

Pakistan vs Oman Live: Pakistan will kick off its Asia Cup 2025 campaign today with a clash against Oman in Dubai. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, and also Oman’s debut appearance in the Asia Cup, making it a historic contest.

However, the challenge won’t be easy for Oman as they face a Pakistan side that is in red-hot form.

Pakistan recently lifted the T20 tri-series trophy and will be eager to continue their winning momentum under skipper Salman Ali Agha. A positive start in this opening fixture will set the tone before their much-awaited showdown against India on September 14 at the same venue, the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup match live streaming, telecast details:

Pak vs Oman Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Pak vs Oman Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Pak vs Oman Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Pak vs Oman Live Streaming: Sony Liv app

Pakistan and Oman are set to face each other for the very first time in international cricket during the Asia Cup 2025. The two teams have never played a match across any format, making this encounter historic.

While Pakistan enters the contest as one of the strongest teams in Asia, Oman will be playing their maiden Asia Cup, marking a significant step forward in their cricketing journey.

The game will not only establish their head-to-head record but will also test Oman against a seasoned Pakistan side. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the debutants handle the big challenge.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedera, Vinayak Shukla, Sufiyan Yusuf, Aamir Kaleem, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufiyan Mahmood, Karan Sonawale, Zikaria Islam, Hasnain Ali Shah, Nadeem Khan, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Srivastava.