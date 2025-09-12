Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPAK vs OMAN Live: Where To Watch Streaming, Match Start Time & Telecast Channel

PAK vs OMAN Live: Where To Watch Streaming, Match Start Time & Telecast Channel

Pakistan recently lifted the T20 tri-series trophy and will be eager to continue their winning momentum under skipper Salman Ali Agha.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan vs Oman Live: Pakistan will kick off its Asia Cup 2025 campaign today with a clash against Oman in Dubai. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, and also Oman’s debut appearance in the Asia Cup, making it a historic contest.

However, the challenge won’t be easy for Oman as they face a Pakistan side that is in red-hot form.

Pakistan recently lifted the T20 tri-series trophy and will be eager to continue their winning momentum under skipper Salman Ali Agha. A positive start in this opening fixture will set the tone before their much-awaited showdown against India on September 14 at the same venue, the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup match live streaming, telecast details:

Pak vs Oman Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Pak vs Oman Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Pak vs Oman Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Pak vs Oman Live Streaming: Sony Liv app

Pakistan and Oman are set to face each other for the very first time in international cricket during the Asia Cup 2025. The two teams have never played a match across any format, making this encounter historic.

While Pakistan enters the contest as one of the strongest teams in Asia, Oman will be playing their maiden Asia Cup, marking a significant step forward in their cricketing journey.

The game will not only establish their head-to-head record but will also test Oman against a seasoned Pakistan side. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the debutants handle the big challenge.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedera, Vinayak Shukla, Sufiyan Yusuf, Aamir Kaleem, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufiyan Mahmood, Karan Sonawale, Zikaria Islam, Hasnain Ali Shah, Nadeem Khan, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Srivastava.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs OMAN Live Pakistan Vs Oman Pak Vs Oman Start Time Pakistan Vs Oman Live Telecast
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream
'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Movies
Ayaan Lall Dismisses Claims Of Salman Khan Being Late On Sikandar Sets: 'He Never Used To...'
Ayaan Lall Dismisses Claims Of Salman Khan Being Late On Sikandar Sets
World
Former US NSA Says Peter Navarro Tried To Spark Clash Between Trump And Modi During Trade Talks
Former US NSA Says Peter Navarro Tried To Spark Clash Between Trump And Modi During Trade Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget