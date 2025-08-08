Not Virat Or Rohit: Moeen Ali Picks His 'Best' Indian Player

While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill often dominate discussions about India’s finest cricketers, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has a different view.

Speaking on the Wicket Podcast about the recently concluded India–England Test series, Moeen hailed KL Rahul as one of the best players in the world.

'He’s one of the best in the world'

“I think people don’t realise how good someone like KL Rahul is, particularly in opening the batting. He was brilliant last series as well in England, and he is brilliant again this series. I actually think Shubman scored the most runs and was outstanding, but I thought KL’s role within the side was probably the best I have seen him play over the years.

"He is such a good player, and I genuinely believe that he’s one of the best players in the world, and I have said that for a while. Sometimes I just feel he doesn’t take the handbrake off, just free up a bit more, but generally I would say he’s one of the best players in the world,” Moeen Ali said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

Rahul's performance in IND vs ENG Tests

KL Rahul, who stepped up as the most experienced batter in the side following Kohli and Rohit’s retirements, delivered a standout series.

Across five Tests, he amassed 532 runs at an average of 53.20, including two centuries and two fifties, consistently providing India with solid starts.

With no Test matches scheduled for India in August and September, KL Rahul’s next appearance in whites is likely to be in the two-match series against West Indies in October — a stage where he will look to carry forward his stellar form from the England tour.

