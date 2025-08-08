Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNot Virat Or Rohit: Moeen Ali Picks His 'Best' Indian Player

Not Virat Or Rohit: Moeen Ali Picks His 'Best' Indian Player

Moeen Ali singled out an Indian cricketer he considers among the finest in the world, placing him in the same elite bracket as Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)

While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill often dominate discussions about India’s finest cricketers, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has a different view.

Speaking on the Wicket Podcast about the recently concluded India–England Test series, Moeen hailed KL Rahul as one of the best players in the world.

'He’s one of the best in the world'

“I think people don’t realise how good someone like KL Rahul is, particularly in opening the batting. He was brilliant last series as well in England, and he is brilliant again this series. I actually think Shubman scored the most runs and was outstanding, but I thought KL’s role within the side was probably the best I have seen him play over the years.

"He is such a good player, and I genuinely believe that he’s one of the best players in the world, and I have said that for a while. Sometimes I just feel he doesn’t take the handbrake off, just free up a bit more, but generally I would say he’s one of the best players in the world,” Moeen Ali said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

Rahul's performance in IND vs ENG Tests

KL Rahul, who stepped up as the most experienced batter in the side following Kohli and Rohit’s retirements, delivered a standout series.

Across five Tests, he amassed 532 runs at an average of 53.20, including two centuries and two fifties, consistently providing India with solid starts.

With no Test matches scheduled for India in August and September, KL Rahul’s next appearance in whites is likely to be in the two-match series against West Indies in October — a stage where he will look to carry forward his stellar form from the England tour.

Also on ABP Live | Four Indian Stars Among Top 10 In Latest ICC T20 Batting Rankings

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA KL Rahul Moeen Ali
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Breaking: From Fake Doctor To Jungle Encounter — Madhya Pradesh, UP, Haryana Witness Unbelievable Events
Breaking: Jeep Falls Into Gorge, Political Drama In Telangana, Malnutrition Alarms In MP, DK Shivakumar's Scooty Fined
Breaking: Joy Turns To Tragedy — Flood Hits Dharali A Day After Temple Festive Night
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget