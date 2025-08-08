Four Indian Stars Among Top 10 In Latest ICC T20 Batting Rankings

ICC T20 Rankings: ICC has unveiled its latest Men’s T20 batting rankings, and four Indian players have earned a place among the top 10.

Leading the pack is young opener Abhishek Sharma, who sits at No. 1 with 829 rating points — a feat powered by his exceptional run in the T20 series against England earlier this year, where he amassed 279 runs in five innings, including a century and a half-century.

Tilak Varma follows closely in third place with 804 points. Over the past year, the left-hander has been a consistent performer, highlighted by two centuries in the 2024 T20 series against South Africa.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, widely celebrated for his 360-degree strokeplay, holds the sixth position with 739 points, maintaining his status as one of the format’s most feared batters.

Rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal has also moved up a spot to claim the 10th position with 673 points.

With Asia Cup 2025 set to begin in UAE next month, India will kick off their campaign against the hosts on September 10, followed by a marquee clash against Pakistan on September 14. All eyes will be on this formidable batting quartet to deliver on the big stage.

Siraj Climbs to Career-Best ICC Test Ranking; Gill Slips Out of Top 10

Mohammed Siraj has achieved a personal milestone in the ICC Test bowling rankings, rising 12 places to a career-best 15th position after his match-winning display in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His previous highest ranking was 16, recorded in January last year.

Jasprit Bumrah, despite missing two matches on the England tour — including the final Test at Oval — remains firmly at the top of the bowling charts with 889 rating points. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna also made gains, moving to a career-high 59th spot.

On the batting front, India captain Shubman Gill, who was named Player of the Series for his record 754 runs in 10 innings — the highest by an Indian skipper in a single Test series — slipped four places to 13th, dropping out of the top 10.