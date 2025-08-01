Not KKR! KL Rahul Set For Shocking Trade In IPL 2026: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNot KKR! KL Rahul Set For Shocking Trade In IPL 2026: Report

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 10:02 PM (IST)

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trade window long open, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has become one of the most sought-after names.

A major tussle appears to be unfolding between two high-profile franchises — MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders — both of whom are reportedly eyeing Rahul not just as a player, but also as a potential captain.

KL Rahul, who turned out for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, impressed fans and experts alike with his solid batting performances.

Currently, his form in the ongoing Test series against England has only boosted his value further, prompting CSK and KKR to step up their efforts to acquire him through trade.

Leadership Role Also on Offer for KL Rahul

According to reports sourced by DNA, both CSK and KKR have extended captaincy offers to Rahul in a bid to lure him into their squad for the 2026 season.

At present, Rahul is not leading Delhi Capitals, but his leadership experience and current form make him a strong candidate to take charge at a new franchise.

Interestingly, Chennai are said to be grooming a successor for MS Dhoni, and Rahul fits that bill perfectly with his composure and leadership credentials. Whether he will move as part of a cash deal or a player swap remains to be seen.

Rahul’s IPL Journey So Far

KL Rahul was originally picked by Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 mega auction and was appointed captain. However, the franchise chose to release him before the IPL 2025 auction. Delhi Capitals secured his services afterward, and now, yet another potential shift looms large.

With multiple teams in the fray and leadership offers on the table, all eyes will be on Delhi Capitals’ decision — will they trade KL Rahul, and if so, where will he land in IPL 2026?

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai CSK KKR Kolkata KL Rahul Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
