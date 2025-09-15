No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In India A Squad For ODI Series vs Australia A

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the upcoming India A vs Australia A ODI series. The three 50-over games will be played at Kanpur, starting from September 30, 2025.

Fans had expected the two Indian cricket veterans to be a part of the series, since both have been out of action since the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded in June, and these games would have helped them warm up for the three ODI matches in Australia, which kick off from October 19, 2025.

Kohli, Rohit won't play ODIs vs AUS A

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a varying set of players for first and the second as well as third ODIs against Australia A:

India A squad for ODI 1: Rajat Patidar (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for ODI 2 and 3: Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

The absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is disappointing for their fans, who have been eagerly waiting for their return in international cricket.

However, they are still expected to show up for the IND vs AUS ODI series that begins late next month. Those three 50-over matches will be played in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. Notably, Rohit Sharma, skipper of the Indian team in the ODI format, also uploaded images and a video of him training a few days ago on social media.

This is now the only format from which the two Indian starts haven't retired in international cricket.

Check out: India's Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award



