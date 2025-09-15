Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia's Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award

Mohammed Siraj won ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 after key performances in India’s England Test tour. Other nominees were fast bowlers from New Zealand and West Indies.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mohammed Siraj has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025. The Indian pacer was a key figure for his side during their tour of England this summer. 

India faced England in five Test matches to compete for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, in which they won two, lost two, and drew one. 

The squad was dominated by young names, with veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having announced their retirement from the format just ahead of the tour. Siraj stepped up as the senior player.

Siraj's England Test exploits yields ICC award

Although Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack in all formats in the sport, was a part of the squad, he only participated in three games. Siraj played an important role in his absence, especially in the fifth Test match at The Oval in London.

Siraj picked 9 wickets across the two innings in that match, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Notably, the final wicket of the match, which would seal a victory and draw the series 2-2, was also taken by Mohammed Siraj.

Across the series, the Indian fast bowler picked 23 wickets, bowling 185.3 overs, emerging as the highest wicket taker.

The Indian team is currently competing at the ACC Asia Cup in UAE, however, Siraj is not a part of that squad.

Who were the other nominees for this ICC award?

New Zealand and West Indies fast bowlers, Matt Henry and Jayden Seales, respectively, were the other two nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025.

In a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, the former claimed 16 wickets, while the latter took 10 wickets in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which includes the player's career-best figures of 6 for 18.

