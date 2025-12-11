PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Both Leaders Review India-US Strategic Partnership In Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders reviewed the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The discussion focused on sustaining the momentum in bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, defence and broader strategic ties.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders underlined the importance of continuing efforts to expand trade and investment between the two countries. They also exchanged views on ongoing regional and international developments shaping the global landscape.

“We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments,” PM Modi said after the call, reiterating India’s commitment to strengthening the partnership.