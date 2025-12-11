IND vs SA 2nd T20: South Africa Levels T20 Series With 51-Run Win Over India

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 highlights: After a heavy defeat in the series opener at Cuttack, South Africa staged an impressive comeback in IND vs SA 2nd T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

An all-round performance helped the visitors secure a 51-run victory over India, handing the hosts their only and first-ever loss at this venue. With this win, South Africa leveled the five-match series 1-1, setting up a thrilling contest for the remaining matches.

India’s batting crumbled in Mullanpur as they fell short chasing 213 against South Africa. The chase began disastrously with Shubman Gill departing for a duck in the opening over. Abhishek Sharma looked promising but was dismissed for 17 off 7 balls in the second over by Marco Jansen. Captain Suryakumar Yadav added to India’s woes, falling for just 5 in the fourth over, facing mounting scrutiny.

Axar Patel, promoted to No. 3, struggled from the start, scoring 21, while Hardik Pandya managed 20 but couldn’t turn the tide. Jitesh Sharma showed glimpses of resistance with 27 off 17 balls, but India’s momentum never built. Tilak Varma was the lone bright spot, scoring 62 off 34 balls, though it wasn’t enough to challenge South Africa’s total.

Ottniel Baartman was the standout bowler for the visitors, finishing with 4/24 and picking crucial wickets at the death to secure a 30-run victory for South Africa, leveling the T20I series 1-1.

South Africa Post Massive 213 in 2nd T20

South Africa set a mammoth target of 213 runs batting first at Mullanpur, their highest-ever T20 total at this venue. Quinton de Kock starred with a scintillating 90-run knock, smashing several boundaries and sixes.

Early wicket of Reeza Hendricks did little to slow them down, as de Kock and Aiden Markram added an 83-run partnership.

Dewald Brevis contributed 14 before being dismissed, but the real fireworks came in the death overs. David Miller (20 off 12) and Donovan Ferreira (30 off 16) scored 49 runs in the last three overs to take South Africa past the 200-run mark.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh struggled to contain the power hitting, while Varun Chakravarthy managed two wickets. Quinton de Kock fell just short of his second T20 century, run out on 90, but his innings set the foundation for a record chase.

Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.