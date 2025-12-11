Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNo Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case

No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case

The brothers fled to Thailand after the incident and were detained. Authorities are working to extradite them to face legal charges in India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The anticipatory bail of Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a tragic fire incident, was rejected by Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday.  

The co-owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, where a Saturday inferno claimed the lives of 25 people, fled to Thailand, where they were detained by the authorities, and efforts are underway for their return to face legal action, said the officials in Goa. 

44-year-old Gaurav and his 40-year-old brother Saurav Luthra fled to Phuket hours after the December 6 tragedy, after which a Blue Corner notice was issued by the Interpol on the request of the Goa Police, routed through the CBI. 

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa News Goa Fire News Goa Club Fire Updates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget