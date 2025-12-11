The anticipatory bail of Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a tragic fire incident, was rejected by Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday.

The co-owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, where a Saturday inferno claimed the lives of 25 people, fled to Thailand, where they were detained by the authorities, and efforts are underway for their return to face legal action, said the officials in Goa.

44-year-old Gaurav and his 40-year-old brother Saurav Luthra fled to Phuket hours after the December 6 tragedy, after which a Blue Corner notice was issued by the Interpol on the request of the Goa Police, routed through the CBI.