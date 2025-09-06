No Pakistan Presence At Women's World Cup Curtain-Raiser

As per the mutual understanding reached between the BCCI and PCB, India and Pakistan have agreed not to travel to each other’s countries for ICC tournaments over the next three years.

In line with this arrangement, the Pakistan women’s team will not be present at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 opening ceremony, scheduled in Guwahati on September 30.

According to reports, the event will see participation from all other teams, with a joint press conference and a trophy photoshoot planned as part of the proceedings.

However, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and her squad will give the ceremony a miss, with no representative from either the team or PCB attending.

The tournament, which begins on September 30, will have Pakistan playing all their fixtures in Colombo.

Their campaign kicks off against Bangladesh on October 2 at the R Premadasa Stadium. Should the side progress to the semifinals or final, those matches will also be hosted at the same venue.

A high-profile clash between India and Pakistan is set for October 5. Pakistan’s squad features skipper Fatima Sana, vice-captain Muneeba Ali, along with seasoned players like Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Nashra Sandhu. Several reserves, including Tuba Hassan and Gull Feroza, have also been named but will not travel.

IND vs PAK preview

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is set for October 5. While Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo, the game promises to be one of the tournament’s biggest attractions.

India, playing under home advantage in group stages, will rely on their strong batting order and experienced all-rounders. Pakistan, led by skipper Fatima Sana with Muneeba Ali as deputy, will look to challenge India through their disciplined bowling attack and rising youngsters. With fierce rivalry and high stakes, the match is expected to draw global attention and electrify the tournament.