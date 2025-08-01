Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNo More 'Pakistan' In Private Leagues: PCB Issues Directive Post WCL Boycott

No More 'Pakistan' In Private Leagues: PCB Issues Directive Post WCL Boycott

The reports said that various private organisations have used the name of Pakistan to feature in minor and low-profile leagues in Zimbabwe, Kenya, and the USA.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 10:17 PM (IST)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put a ban on using the name of the country in teams representing it in private cricket leagues following the fiasco in the World Championships of Legends (WCL) in which Indian players refused to play against the 'Pakistan Champions'.

According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport(www.telecomasia.net), the PCB has decided to pull the plug on the use of the country's name in private cricket leagues after the ongoing WCL in the UK was made out to be a clash between India and Pakistan.

“The decision was taken after a detailed discussion in the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday,” sources told www.telecomasia.net on Friday. “The high-level authorities felt Indian players refusing to play Pakistan in the WCL’s second edition twice is hurtful to the name of the country.”

In the future, no permission will be given to any private organization to use the name of the country for private leagues. However, the current Pakistan Legends team will be allowed to play Saturday’s final against South Africa.

The reports said that various private organisations have used the name of Pakistan to feature in minor and low-profile leagues in Zimbabwe, Kenya, and the USA.

“All private organizations will face legal action in case they use Pakistan’s name. PCB has the sole right to allow its use for cricket events if it finds the authenticity of the League and the organization as reputable,” the report quoted sources close to the PCB as saying.

It is also learnt that the Pakistan government and the IPC (Inter-provincial coordination committee), which is looking after the sports in the country, has sent an advisory to the PCB to control the use of the country’s name in private cricket leagues in the future.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Pakistan IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan WCL 2025 India WCL Boycott World Championships Of Legends
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Movies
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress. Full List
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget