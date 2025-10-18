New Zealand vs England: T20 Series Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Zealand are taking on England in a three-match T20 series, the first of which has kicked-off today at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The other two will be played on October 20 and 23, 2025.

Some of the sport's notable icons will be a part of these fixtures, so it is only natural for fans to want to catch the action as it plays out, especially as they wait for India vs Australia ODI and T20 series to begin.

For those interested, here are New Zealand vs England live streaming and TV broadcast details.

How To Watch New Zealand vs England T20 Series

NZ vs ENG: Live Streaming

The New Zealand vs England T20 matches will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India

In New Zealand and England, the live stream will be available on TVNZ+ and Discovery+, respectively.

NZ vs ENG: TV Broadcast

The live TV broadcast of the New Zealand vs England T20 series will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels for Indian fans.

Those in New Zealand and England can tune into TVNZ 1 and TNT Sports 1, respectively for the same.

New Zealand vs England: T20 Series Squads

Here are all the players who have been called up for this three-match T20 series in New Zealand:

NZ - Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson

ENG - Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Once the three T20s wrap up, the two nations will compete in a three match ODI series, starting from October 26, 2025, which is next Sunday.

Also Check: Steve Smith Will Captain In The Ashes If Pat Cummins Misses Out: Australia Chief Selector