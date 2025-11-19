MS Dhoni Net Worth In 2025: Salary, Endorsements, Assets And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





MS Dhoni is one of the biggest cricketers to emerge in the modern era of cricket.

He has countless accolades under his name, both, as captain of India on the international stage, and as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite coming low down the order to bat, his has quite a few memorable innings, and Dhoni's exploits as a wicket keeper are second to none.

However, some fans are also curious about the player's statistics off the field, particularly in the monetary department. So, here is a closer look at MS Dhoni's estimated net worth in 2025.

MS Dhoni Net Worth Breakdown

MS Dhoni reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 1,000 crore, which translates to approximately 120 million USD. Here's a breakdown of this estimated net worth:

IPL Salary - MS Dhoni was retained by CSK before IPL 2025 for Rs 4 crore per season. At his peak though, Dhoni is said to have been earning Rs 15 crore per season.

BCCI Contract - Dhoni has retired from international cricket, and hence, he is not a part of BCCI's Central Contract. However, he earns a pension of Rs 70,000 from the board per month.

Brand Endorsements - The former CSK captain has endorsed various brands over the years, and according to various reports, earns Rs 100 crore from them annually.

Personal Assets - The 2011 ICC World Cup winning captain has a farmhouse in Ranchi, and other properties reportedly in Pune and Mumbai. He co-owns Chennaiyin FC (ISL club), the sportswear brand SEVEN, and has other business ventures.

As mentioned earlier, MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket. However, he is still an active cricketer in the IPL.

CSK has retained him for the next edition of the competition, so fans can look forward to see him in action for the franchise in 2026.