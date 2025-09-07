MS Dhoni & Irfan Pathan: Ex-Manager Shares Insights Amid 'Hookah Controversy'

MS Dhoni’s former manager has opened up about the relationship between the ex-Indian skipper and all-rounder Irfan Pathan, following the resurfacing of a five-year-old video.

In that clip, Pathan had claimed he was left out of the squad because he refused to attend the so-called ‘hookah parties’ hosted by Dhoni.

While former cricketers Yograj Singh and Aakash Chopra shared their perspectives, Dhoni’s ex-manager offered fresh insights into the bond between the two stars.

Yudhajit Dutta, taking to X, posted an image of a bat signed by both Dhoni and Pathan with the caption “with luv.” He described himself as fortunate to witness their camaraderie firsthand, recalling moments spent with the two cricketers during a Pepsi shoot when he managed Dhoni.

Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni's friendship is something I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand. I was managing Dhoni and a few other cricketers years ago, and during a Pepsi shoot, Irfan, Mahi, and I were hanging out in a van.

What Pathan had said...

“I don’t have a habit of setting up a hookah in someone’s room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes, if you don’t speak about it, it’s better. A cricketer’s job is to perform on the field, and that is what I used to focus on,” Pathan had said about MS Dhoni.

Dhoni treated people poorly: Yograj

Yograj Singh criticized Dhoni’s behavior, claiming he treated people poorly, whereas Aakash Chopra defended Dhoni, noting he simply trusted players he had closely observed under pressure at Chennai Super Kings.

Chopra added that team selection never revolved around off-field activities; otherwise, Dhoni wouldn’t have dropped RP Singh, and Virat Kohli wouldn’t have kept Ishant Sharma in the team.