Most Runs In India vs Australia T20Is: Two Indians On Top

The T20 series between India and Australia concluded with India clinching a 2-1 victory. While the first and last matches were washed out due to rain, fans were treated to plenty of exciting batting, with sixes and fours lighting up the series.

Here’s a look at the top five run-scorers.

Abhishek Sharma – Leading the Charts

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma topped the run charts, amassing 163 runs in five matches at an average of 40.75. He struck 18 fours and six sixes, earning the Player of the Series award for his consistent performances.

Shubman Gill – Indian Vice-Captain

Shubman Gill scored 132 runs in five matches, averaging 44 with a strike rate of 136. The young star hit 15 fours and two sixes, showcasing his classical stroke play and calm under pressure.

Tim David – Australia’s Explosive Opener

Australian batter Tim David made 89 runs in three innings, with a strike rate of 181.63 and an average of 29.67. He belted six sixes and nine fours, proving his destructive potential in the middle order.

Mitchell Marsh – Captain’s Contribution

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh contributed 87 runs in three innings, averaging 29 with a strike rate of 135.94. He cleared the ropes four times and hit seven fours, keeping Australia competitive.

Marcus Stoinis – Consistent Performer

Marcus Stoinis also scored 87 runs in three innings, but with a higher average of 43.50. His strike rate of 135.94 and 10 fours plus two sixes made him a key contributor for Australia.

India win series 2-1

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia was called off due to rain at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. Lightning and heavy showers forced the umpires and match referee to abandon the game. With this result, India secured the five-match series 2-1 under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy.

In the abandoned match, Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma provided a solid start, putting up 52 runs in 4.5 overs. Gill remained unbeaten on 29 off 16 balls, while Sharma was not out on 23 off 13 balls.

As the rain intensified and play became impossible, the officials decided to halt and eventually cancel the match. This victory marked India’s fifth consecutive T20I series win under coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav.