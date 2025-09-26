Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Jasprit Bumrah Mocks His ‘Injury’ Comment

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has responded calmly after Jasprit Bumrah publicly mocked his earlier comments regarding the pacer’s bowling strategy.

Kaif had highlighted that Bumrah has been bowling three-over spells during the powerplay in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, rather than following the short, one-over spells typical under former captain Rohit Sharma.

Mohammad Kaif suggested that this approach could put extra pressure on India’s death-over bowling, especially in high-stakes matches like the final against Pakistan.

Bumrah’s brief, viral reply on social media - “Inaccurate before, inaccurate again” - sparked widespread attention.

In response, Kaif clarified that his comments were purely “a cricketing observation” and nothing personal. He praised Bumrah as “India cricket’s biggest match-winner” and emphasized his admiration for the pacer’s commitment on the field.

“Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are India cricket's biggest match-winner, and I know what it takes to give it all when on the field wearing India colours,” Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, Kaif had noted that bowling long spells early in the innings allows Bumrah to avoid injury, but it also limits his presence in the later overs - a factor that could be risky against stronger opposition.

“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in the Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at the World Cup, this could hurt India,” Kaif wrote.

Despite the controversy, Bumrah has been impactful in the tournament so far, claiming five wickets in four matches, and remains a key player in India’s upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah Mohammad Kaif Mohammad Kaif Injury
