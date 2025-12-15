Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MGNREGA Name Change Row: Tharoor Warns Centre Against Diluting Gandhi's Legacy

MGNREGA Name Change Row: Tharoor Warns Centre Against Diluting Gandhi’s Legacy

Shashi Tharoor slams Centre’s move to replace MGNREGA, says dropping Gandhi’s name erases moral legacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the Centre’s proposal to rename and replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), terming the move “unfortunate” and unnecessary. He argued that Mahatma Gandhi’s name was central to the scheme’s identity and its guiding philosophy.

The Narendra Modi-led government plans to introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which would replace MGNREGA. Speaking during Parliament’s Winter Session, Tharoor said that removing Gandhi’s name disregarded the historical and moral foundations of the programme.

Tharoor Flags Gandhi Erasure

“It’s unfortunate because Mahatma Gandhi had a very clear vision for the rural poor, whom he cared deeply about. He talked about wiping the tear from the poorest person’s eye,” Tharoor said.

In a post on X, Tharoor elaborated that the concepts behind the new programme were never in conflict with Gandhi’s ideals. “The concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces. 

What is it about?

• The Centre plans to scrap MGNREGA and replace it with a new rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025.
• Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has opposed the move, calling the renaming unnecessary and symbolic erasure.
• He argues Mahatma Gandhi’s name reflects the scheme’s moral and historical foundations.
• Tharoor says the new programme’s ideas align with Gandhi’s vision, not contradict it.
• The proposal has sparked a political debate over legacy, symbolism and rural welfare policy.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
NDA Shashi Tharoor CONGRESS
