MGNREGA Name Change Row: Tharoor Warns Centre Against Diluting Gandhi’s Legacy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the Centre’s proposal to rename and replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), terming the move “unfortunate” and unnecessary. He argued that Mahatma Gandhi’s name was central to the scheme’s identity and its guiding philosophy.

The Narendra Modi-led government plans to introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which would replace MGNREGA. Speaking during Parliament’s Winter Session, Tharoor said that removing Gandhi’s name disregarded the historical and moral foundations of the programme.

Tharoor Flags Gandhi Erasure “It’s unfortunate because Mahatma Gandhi had a very clear vision for the rural poor, whom he cared deeply about. He talked about wiping the tear from the poorest person’s eye,” Tharoor said.

The controversy over renaming MGNREGA in the Govt's proposed new G-RAM-G Bill is unfortunate. The concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces; they were the twin pillars of Gandhiji’s consciousness. Replacing the Mahatma’s name in a scheme for… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 15, 2025

In a post on X, Tharoor elaborated that the concepts behind the new programme were never in conflict with Gandhi’s ideals. “The concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces.

