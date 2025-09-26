Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble? ICC Hearing Concludes Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Report

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, however, the latter's two players could be in trouble for their controversial gestures.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
The ACC Asia Cup 2025 final will be an India vs Pakistan match. However, two of the latter's players may have landed in trouble ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

According to a report by PTI, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan could face sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had lodged a complaint against their actions from the two sides' Super 4 matchup before the ICC a few days back.

The said report states that their ICC hearing concluded today, and while Rauf is likely to be fined for his language and gestures from the match, Farhan, who came under fire for his controversial half-century celebration, has pleaded not guilty.

IND vs PAK: Rauf, Farhan Brew Controversy

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan raised his bat for a hard-fought half-century against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. However, his celebration immediately stirred controversy, as he mimicked firing bullets with his bat, a gesture that drew sharp criticism from Indian fans, especially as the match came just months after the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The tension escalated further in the second innings. While fielding near the boundary, fast bowler Haris Rauf was caught on camera making provocative gestures toward Indian supporters. Among them were a “6-0” sign and a hand motion imitating a plane crashing, actions that alluded to Pakistan’s unverified claim of having downed six Indian Air Force jets.

As mentioned, the BCCI raised the actions before ICC, for which these players appear to have landed in trouble. However, it is worth noting that Farhan has reportedly pleaded not guilty towards his actions, stating that the kind of celebration is a tradition in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe.

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, also faced ICC hearing today. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had apparently complained about him not shaking hands with Pakistani players, and dedicating the win to all victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It was reported earlier today that the Indian captain was asked by the apex cricket board to avoid politically sensitive comments.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Haris Rauf BCCI PCB Breaking News ICC Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final ABP Live Sahibzada Farhan Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan India Vs Pakistan Controversy Icc Hearing
