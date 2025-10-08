Leading Run-Scorers 2025: Who Has the Most Runs In International Cricket This Year So Far?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the calendar flips through 2025, several batters have distinguished themselves with remarkable consistency across formats.

While world cricket has seen some stellar tournaments, especially the ICC Champions Trophy as well as the recently concluded ACC Asia Cup, it has become clear who all are currently topping the run charts.

Among them are young stars, as well as established legends of the sport. With only a couple of months left in the conclusion of this calendar year, let's take a look at just who all are the top run-scorers of 2025 so far.

International Cricket: Top Run-Scorers So Far (2025)

1) Test Cricket - Shubman Gill

2025 has seen some fantastic Test cricket action so far, courtesy of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and there is potential for even more with The Ashes looming around the corner.

Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer in this format this year at the moment, having hit 837 runs in 13 innings. He scored four tons in England, including a double-hundred (269 at Edgbaston).

Gill was named captain ahead of the series and is currently leading India in a two-match Test series against West Indies. Behind him is Ravindra Jadeja with 659 runs in 13 innings.

2) One Day International - Joe Root

England's Joe Root leads the run-scorers chart in ODIs right now. He has made 779 runs in 12 innings in 2025, which includes three tons and four fifties.

Root's highest individual score this year is an unbeaten 166, which he scored against the West Indies back in June.

3) Twenty-20 Internationals - Karanbir Singh

Karanbir Singh is not a name many would be familiar with. He represents Austria and has scored a whopping 1240 runs in 28 innings thus far, with 115 as his highests score.

India's Abhishek Sharma, who rocked the ACC Asia Cup with his explosive batting, currently ranks 11th among the top T20I run-scorers, but has been ranked the number 1 batsman in the format by ICC.