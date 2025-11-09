KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant: Head-To-Head T20I Stats Compared

Whenever KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant step onto the field for India, fans can’t help but compare the two. Their batting styles couldn’t be more different: Rahul is known for his classical timing and steady anchoring, while Pant thrives on fearless, game-changing aggression.

Let’s break down their T20I numbers to see who comes out on top statistically.

KL Rahul – The Pillar of Consistency

KL Rahul has featured in 72 T20Is, scoring 2,265 runs in 68 innings at an impressive average of 37.75. He has notched 2 centuries and 22 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 139.12, blending consistency with calculated aggression.

His highest score is 110 not out*, and he has hit 191 fours and 99 sixes, showcasing both precision and power.

Rishabh Pant – The Fearless Game-Changer

Rishabh Pant has played 76 matches, amassing 1,209 runs in 66 innings with an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 127.26. While he hasn’t scored a century yet, Pant has three half-centuries, with a top score of 65 not out*.

He has struck 111 fours and 44 sixes, highlighting his ability to turn matches around with bold, aggressive shots.

Who Comes Out on Top?

Looking purely at numbers, KL Rahul leads in average, total runs, and consistency with big scores. Pant’s strength lies in his left-handed, high-impact batting, which can shift momentum in an instant.

Essentially, Rahul provides stability, while Pant brings explosive firepower - and together, they offer a perfect balance to India’s T20 lineup.

Pant returns to bat after being struck three times

Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru after being struck three times by pacer Tshepo Moreki. Pant first took a hit to the helmet, followed by blows to his left elbow and abdomen, which temporarily ended his innings.

Despite the injuries, Pant returned to bat after the fall of the sixth wicket and played an aggressive knock of 65 runs, before being dismissed by Kyle Simmonds. He reached his fifty off 48 balls, hitting a six off Simmonds, and shared an 82-run partnership with Jurel, who had already scored his second century of the match. India declared their innings soon after, setting South Africa A a target of 417 runs.

Pant had been sidelined since injuring his foot during the fourth Test against England at The Oval. He was recently included in India’s squad for the home series against South Africa, resuming his role as Shubman Gill’s deputy.