Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketJacob Bethell Credits IPL Experience For Ashes Boxing Day Test-Winning Knock

Jacob Bethell Credits IPL Experience For Ashes Boxing Day Test-Winning Knock

Bethell, 22, came in for Ollie Pope and struck a composed 40 in England chasing down 175 to win the traditional Boxing Day match and end England’s 18-match winless streak in Tests in Australia.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Melbourne: England’s batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell said his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year helped him cope with the pressure of making his Ashes debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where England won by four wickets in a two-day game.

Bethell, 22, came in for Ollie Pope and struck a composed 40 in England chasing down 175 to win the traditional Boxing Day match and end England’s 18-match winless streak in Tests in Australia. He was a member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team winning IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad in June.

"I was pretty nervous. Not so much with the people, just the occasion, I guess. But I've played over in India where it feels like there's 160,000 people watching. This atmosphere was incredible and it was nice to get a win and contribute.

"The IPL, I only played two games but every game and every occasion. Definitely, just knowing what I'm able to get out of myself when the situation is like that and when the atmosphere is like that. I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don't know, 50,000 - which felt like 100,000 - at the Chinnaswamy," Bethell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Monday.

He also admitted to being a long-term contender for England's number three in Tests but conceded that he needs to do more to make the position his for a large period. "I like three. You come in when the ball is new and in some scenarios the ball's going all over the shop."

"But in other scenarios it presents opportunities to score when bowlers are trying to take wickets and the field is attacking there's loads of gaps. So it's a double-edged sword but I'm enjoying it. I would like to (nail down the role). I would like to just nail down any role in the team to be honest. If you're in the XI and contributing to winning I'm pretty happy with that," added Bethell.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
MCG AUS Vs ENG IPL Ashes 2025 Jacob Bethell
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
World
'We Know What They're Doing...': Trump Warns Fresh US Strike If Iran Rebuilds Weapons
'We Know What They're Doing...': Trump Warns Fresh US Strike If Iran Rebuilds Weapons
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget