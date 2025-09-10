Four Cricketers Who Started And Ended Their Careers With CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are not just an IPL franchise, but a family that has built unbreakable bonds with several cricketers over the years.

While many players have switched teams in search of new opportunities, a rare few completed their IPL journeys where they began - in the yellow of CSK. These loyal stalwarts left a lasting legacy by debuting and retiring with the franchise, etching their names permanently in the hearts of fans.

Ravichandran Ashwin - CSK’s Trusted Match-Winner

Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL story began in 2009 with CSK. After showcasing his skills across multiple franchises, he returned in 2025 for his farewell season, bringing his journey full circle.

Across 221 games, Ashwin picked up 187 wickets at an economy of around 7.2, ranking among the league’s top five wicket-takers. For CSK specifically, his 106 appearances yielded 97 wickets with an economy of just 6.68.

Suresh Raina - Mr. IPL’s Unbreakable Bond with CSK

Fondly called Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina was the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings. Starting in 2008 and playing his last season in 2021, Raina featured in 176 matches for the franchise, amassing 4,687 runs at a strike rate close to 137.

His consistency, including a century and countless match-defining fifties, made him indispensable during CSK’s four title triumphs (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). Raina’s loyalty and impact turned him into a legend of the yellow army.

Michael Hussey - Mr. Cricket in Yellow

Australian great Michael Hussey began his IPL journey with CSK in the inaugural 2008 season, announcing himself with a brilliant unbeaten 116.

After a short stint with Mumbai Indians, Hussey returned to Chennai and finished his IPL career there in 2015. A cornerstone of CSK’s batting, he scored 492 runs in 2011 and topped the charts in 2013 with 733 runs - one of the highest single-season tallies ever.

Murali Vijay - The Explosive Opener

Murali Vijay first appeared in CSK colors in 2009 and bid farewell to the league with the franchise in 2020.

Known for his aggressive style, Vijay accumulated 2,619 runs in 106 matches, maintaining an average of 26 and a strike rate near 122. His two centuries and 13 fifties showcased his flair, but the standout moment was his fiery 127 off 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 - a knock still cherished by CSK fans.