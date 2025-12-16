Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch Live, Start Time, And Complete Details

IPL Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch Live, Start Time, And Complete Details

IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 Auction live streaming, telecast: Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction will take place on December 16, featuring 10 teams, 350 shortlisted players, and crores of rupees up for grabs.

Big names such as Devon Conway, Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to attract strong bidding. While more than a thousand players registered, only 77 slots are available across all teams, making the auction highly competitive.

Among the franchises, Mumbai Indians enter IPL auction with the smallest purse of just ₹2.75 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders are in the strongest position financially, holding ₹64.30 crore.

When and where to watch IPL auction live?

IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app.

How many players will be auctioned?

Although over 1,300 players registered for the auction, only 350 players were shortlisted. With just 77 vacant slots across all 10 teams, a maximum of 77 players can be sold.

Kolkata Knight Riders have the highest number of vacant spots and can sign up to 13 players, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have 10 slots available. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans each have five vacant slots.

Remaining purse of each team

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹64.30 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): ₹43.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): ₹25.50 crore

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): ₹22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC): ₹21.80 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): ₹16.40 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR): ₹16.05 crore

Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹12.90 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹11.50 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹2.75 crore

When will IPL 2026 start?

IPL 2026 season is scheduled to start on Thursday, March 26, 2026, and is expected to conclude on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

This timeline, maintaining the traditional March-to-May window, was communicated to the franchises by IPL officials. While the dates are confirmed, the venue for the opening match is still pending final clearance

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
