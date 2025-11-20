IPL Record: Top 5 Wicketkeepers With Most Catches

In modern cricket, the wicketkeeper's role is more crucial than ever, serving as the backbone of team's fielding unit.

In the IPL, teams highly value players who not only exhibit sharp glovework and quick reflexes behind the stumps but also contribute significantly with the bat, often turning matches in their favor. Ahead of IPL 2026, let's have a look at some star keepers in the tournament's history.

Here’s a look at the top five wicketkeepers with the most IPL dismissals.

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 201 Dismissals

MS Dhoni leads the list as the most successful IPL wicketkeeper. Across 278 matches for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants, Dhoni has recorded 154 catches and 47 stumpings. Known as "Captain Cool," his consistency behind the stumps remains unmatched.

2. Dinesh Karthik - 174 Dismissals

Dinesh Karthik ranks second with 174 dismissals in 257 matches, including 137 catches and 37 stumpings. He has represented six IPL teams: Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

3. Wriddhiman Saha - 113 Dismissals

Wriddhiman Saha has made 113 dismissals in 170 matches (87 catches, 26 stumpings) while playing for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

4. Rishabh Pant - 101 Dismissals

Rishabh Pant has effected 101 dismissals in 125 matches (77 catches, 24 stumpings) for Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. His agility and quick reflexes make him a key presence behind the stumps.

5. Robin Uthappa - 90 Dismissals

Robin Uthappa completes the top five with 90 dismissals in 205 matches, including 58 catches and 32 stumpings. He has represented six IPL teams: Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals.

These wicketkeepers have set benchmarks in IPL history, combining sharp glovework with crucial batting contributions.

