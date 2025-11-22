IPL 2026 Auction Set To Shock: This Player Could Bag ₹30 Crore

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction Set To Shock: This Player Could Bag ₹30 Crore

This year in IPL 2026 Auction, one player is tipped to potentially fetch a ₹30 crore bid.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 Auction: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Stars like Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell, and David Miller are expected to feature in the auction pool.

While only 77 slots are available, the auction will showcase a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent.

Last year saw record-breaking bids, including Rishabh Pant being acquired by LSG for ₹27 crore. This year, one player is tipped to potentially fetch a ₹30 crore bid.

Could Andre Russell Become the Top Pick?

The release of Andre Russell by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has surprised many, given his vast experience. Russell has played 574 T20 matches, scoring nearly 10,000 runs and claiming 497 wickets.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has appeared in 140 games, amassing 2,651 runs and taking 123 wickets. During IPL 2025, Russell contributed 167 runs and 8 wickets in 13 matches for KKR.

Over recent seasons, Russell has primarily served as a match finisher, often batting at number six or lower. While his run tally has been modest, his strike rates of 185 and 164 in the last two seasons underline his explosive potential.

The Complete All-Round Package

Teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on the lookout for a hard-hitting all-rounder who can also bowl 3-4 overs regularly. While CSK has Shivam Dube, his bowling contributions have been limited.

Andre Russell offers the perfect combination: finishing games, hitting big sixes, providing occasional wickets, and excelling in the field. With his experience and versatility, he is a prized asset, and a deep-pocketed franchise like CSK - or even KKR looking to buy him back - would likely make a strong bid.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andre Russell IPL Auction KKR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Embed widget