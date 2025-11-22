Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Until IPL 2026, Likely To Miss Initial Matches: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLShreyas Iyer Ruled Out Until IPL 2026, Likely To Miss Initial Matches: Report

This update comes as the Indian vice-captain in ODIs continues to recuperate from the injury he sustained during ODI series against Australia.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s star batsman Shreyas Iyer faces a lengthy recovery period following a serious abdominal injury, with doctors recommending a slow and carefully monitored rehabilitation plan, Dainik Jagran reported. This update comes as the Indian vice-captain continues to recuperate from the injury he sustained during the ODI series against Australia.

Two to Three Months Out

As per Dainik Jagran report, according to Shreyas Iyer's rehabilitation plan, he will undergo another USG scan after two months. Based on the results, he will then begin full rehabilitation at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Given the timeline, it is clear that Iyer will be sidelined for at least two to three months, causing him to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand.

The priority remains a full and safe recovery for the 29-year-old, ensuring he returns to the field without any risk of aggravating the injury.

Serious Injury in Australia

Shreyas Iyer suffered the injury during the third ODI in Sydney on October 25 when he fell awkwardly while taking a catch.

The team immediately raised concerns about his condition. The BCCI later confirmed that the impact caused internal bleeding and a spleen laceration. A minor procedure was performed to stop the bleeding, and he was kept under observation in the ICU before being discharged once his condition stabilized.

Ongoing Recovery in India

Since returning home, Shreyas Iyer has been under continuous medical supervision. He recently underwent a USG scan, the results of which were reviewed by renowned sports medicine specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

The scan showed satisfactory recovery, allowing him to resume light exercise and daily activities. However, doctors have advised against any activity that could increase intra-abdominal pressure for the next month.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Shreyas Iyer Health Update Shreyas Iyer Injury Update Shreyas Iyer IPL Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Embed widget