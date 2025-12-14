IPL 2026 Auction: 10 Foreign Players To Watch, 3 Set For ₹10+ Crore

IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to take place on December 16, with franchises set to bid for 77 vacant slots from a shortlist that includes 110 overseas players - 96 capped and 14 uncapped.

Notably, there are 31 slots available for foreign players across the 10 teams. Several big names are expected to attract attention, with at least three overseas players likely to command bids of ₹10 crore or more.

Here are 10 foreign players who will be in the spotlight.

Cameron Green (Australia)

Cameron Green is expected to be one of the most sought-after players at the auction. With a base price of ₹2 crore, the Australian all-rounder has previously represented Mumbai Indians (2023) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024). In 29 IPL matches, Green has scored 707 runs and claimed 16 wickets, making him a strong contender for a ₹10 crore-plus bid.

David Miller (South Africa)

Known for his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, David Miller enters the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. The experienced middle-order batter has featured in 141 IPL matches for four franchises, scoring 3,077 runs at a strike rate of 138.60. Several teams are expected to show strong interest, potentially pushing his price close to ₹10 crore.

Liam Livingstone (England)

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was part of the title-winning RCB squad last season but was not retained. The 32-year-old is a proven match-winner with both bat and ball. In 49 IPL matches, he has scored 1,051 runs at a strike rate of 158.76 and has also taken 13 wickets, making him a valuable auction prospect.

Jamie Smith (England)

Uncapped IPL debutant Jamie Smith will be one of the most closely watched young players. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has set a base price of ₹2 crore. While he is yet to feature in the IPL, Smith has scored 130 runs in five T20Is and 1,687 runs in 97 T20 matches overall. Teams like KKR, who are seeking a wicketkeeper, may consider a bid.

Steve Smith (Australia)

Steve Smith returns to the IPL auction for the first time since 2021, with a base price of ₹2 crore. Although his suitability for the T20 format may raise questions, Smith’s experience could still attract interest. He has scored 2,485 runs in 103 IPL matches, but there remains a possibility that teams may pass on him.

Jason Holder (West Indies)

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who fetched over ₹5 crore in 2023, is back in the auction with a ₹2 crore base price. Having not played in the IPL for the past two seasons, Holder faces stiff competition. However, his ability to contribute with both bat and ball remains a plus. In his IPL career, he has taken 53 wickets in 46 matches and scored 259 runs.

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi could spark a bidding war, potentially crossing the ₹10 crore mark. His recent performances, including impressive spells against India, have boosted his stock. Ngidi has picked up 29 wickets in 16 IPL matches and was part of RCB last season, though he featured in only two games.

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert enters the auction with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. The 30-year-old last appeared in the IPL in 2022 for Delhi Capitals. Across three IPL matches, he has scored 26 runs, and it remains to be seen whether franchises will invest in him this time.

Jonny Bairstow (England)

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has set a base price of ₹1 crore. He made a strong impression as a replacement player for Mumbai Indians in the knockout stages last season, scoring 85 runs in two matches. Overall, Bairstow has scored 1,674 runs in 52 IPL matches, and franchises like KKR could show strong interest.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Despite recent flashes of brilliance, including a 90-run knock in a T20 against India and an ODI century, Quinton de Kock’s inconsistency may affect his auction value. Released by KKR, the 32-year-old has played 115 IPL matches for six teams, scoring 3,309 runs, with two centuries and 24 half-centuries. His base price is ₹1 crore.