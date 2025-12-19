After RCB-RR, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR Ready To Be Sold? Details Inside

The mini-auction for the 19th edition of Indian Premier League took place on December 16, 2025, at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. Just days after the auction concluded, significant developments have surfaced around one of the league’s most successful teams, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Reports now suggest that the three-time IPL champions are considering selling a stake in the franchise, making KKR the third team to be linked with ownership changes ahead of the 2026 season.

Earlier, speculation had emerged about the possible sale of defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore, followed by similar reports involving IPL’s inaugural winners, Rajasthan Royals. With KKR now joining the list, talk of a broader ownership shake-up in the league has intensified.

Which stake could be offloaded?

According to a Moneycontrol report, the Kolkata-based franchise - jointly owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta - is likely to initiate the stake-sale process sometime in 2026. Unlike RCB and Rajasthan Royals, however, the proposed transaction would involve only a minority holding.

Diageo, which owns Royal Challengers Bangalore, has already indicated its intention to complete a full sale before March 2026, and Rajasthan Royals are also expected to see a complete change in ownership.

KKR’s case is different. The report claims that only a limited portion of shares may be offered, and the move would not result in a shift of control. At present, it is understood that the Mehta Group is exploring the sale of a small stake.

Current ownership structure

Kolkata Knight Riders is operated under Knight Riders Sports Private Limited and is co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla, and her husband Jay Mehta.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment holds a 55 percent share in the franchise, while the remaining 45 percent is owned by the Mehta Group.

KKR has been part of the IPL since the league’s inaugural season in 2008. At the time, Red Chillies Entertainment and the Mehta Group acquired the franchise for $75 million (around ₹298 crore then), making it the seventh-costliest team among the original eight franchises. On the field, Kolkata Knight Riders have enjoyed notable success, lifting the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014 before claiming their third title in 2024, a decade later.