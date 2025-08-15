Indian Cricketers Who Could Be Nearing Retirement

As India’s cricketing landscape continues to evolve, several familiar faces may soon bid farewell to the international stage. From seasoned Test stalwarts to limited-overs specialists, a number of players are facing dwindling opportunities and rising competition from younger talents.

Here’s a look at the cricketers who could be nearing the end of their India careers.

Yuzvendra Chahal

For close to a decade, Yuzvendra Chahal has been a vital part of India’s limited-overs setup. The leg-spinner, last seen in the national colours in 2023, has taken 121 wickets in ODIs and 96 in T20Is. With younger spinners emerging, he may soon decide to step away from international cricket.

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari earned his Test debut at 24 after strong domestic performances. A specialist in building long innings rather than explosive scoring, Vihari last represented India in 2022. With 839 runs from 28 Test innings and no recent call-ups, his future in international cricket looks uncertain, making retirement a possible step ahead.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane last featured for India in Tests against West Indies in 2023. He has scored 5077 runs in 144 Test innings, alongside 2962 ODI runs and 375 T20I runs. With no place in the current squad, his playing career could be approaching its conclusion.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Often the anchor in India’s Test batting line-up, Cheteshwar Pujara was last seen during the 2023 World Test Championship final. He has played only five ODIs but amassed 7195 runs in 176 Test innings at an average of 43.60. Age and competition may soon bring down the curtain on his illustrious career.

Amit Mishra

A seasoned campaigner since 2003, Amit Mishra last played for India in 2017. The veteran leg-spinner has taken 76 wickets in Tests, 64 in ODIs, and 16 in T20Is. At 42, age and fitness considerations could prompt an official retirement announcement soon.

Manish Pandey

Once seen as a promising limited-overs batsman, Manish Pandey last featured for India in 2021. In his career, he has played 29 ODIs and 39 T20Is but struggled to hold a consistent spot. Now captaining the Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025, his focus seems to be shifting more toward domestic cricket, signalling the possibility of retirement from the international arena.