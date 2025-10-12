Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Shubman Gill’s Sensational Diving Catch In IND vs WI Test

Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sensational Diving Catch In IND vs WI Test

India's captain, Shubman Gill, dived in to pull off an athletic catch off Mohammed Siraj's short delivery, securing their first wicket post Follow-On in the IND vs WI Test match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
After a dominant display with the bat, declaring the first innings at 518/5, India controlled the match with the ball. They bowled West Indies out for 248 runs, and then imposed a Follow-On. 

It didn't take long for the home side to get the first breakthrough. Tagenarine Chanderpaul miscued a shot off Mohammed Siraj, which the young Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, secured with a sensational diving catch.

Gill Dives In For The Catch - Watch Video

In the ninth over of West Indies' second innings, Mohammed Siraj delivered a short ball to opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul. 

The batsman went for a pull, but the extra bounce took him surprise, resulting in a miscued shot. The ball went up, landing in the hands of Shubman Gill who dived in to secure the first breakthrough.

The Indian fielders had dropped several catches during the 5 Tests in England earlier this Summer, and even in the recent ACC Asia Cup. However, things look much better in this particular series.

On Day 2, Sai Sudharsan also took an unbelievable catch at short-leg, stunning the batsman and the fielders. That said, he didn't take to the field today, as the effort resulted in an injury.

Centurion Shubman Gill

This catch is not the only noteworthy contribution of captain Shubman Gill in this match. During India's first innings, he hit an unbeaten 129 runs.

This was his 9th ton in Tests, remarkably his 5th as captain. The other four had come during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

That series ended in a 2-2 draw, but Gill's grit and leadership skills displayed on that tour saw him be promoted as India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australia series.

 

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live Ind Vs Wi Test Shubman Gill Catch Shubman Gill Catch Video Shubman Gill Diving Catch Ind Vs Wi Video
