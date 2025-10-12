Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sensational Diving Catch In IND vs WI Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After a dominant display with the bat, declaring the first innings at 518/5, India controlled the match with the ball. They bowled West Indies out for 248 runs, and then imposed a Follow-On.

It didn't take long for the home side to get the first breakthrough. Tagenarine Chanderpaul miscued a shot off Mohammed Siraj, which the young Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, secured with a sensational diving catch.

Gill Dives In For The Catch - Watch Video

Gravity takes a break! ⚠



Captain @ShubmanGill takes a stunner and @mdsirajofficial gets his wicket. 👏



Catch the LIVE action 👉https://t.co/Gdi0klvyUf#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 3 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/lvOaACSSpk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2025

In the ninth over of West Indies' second innings, Mohammed Siraj delivered a short ball to opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

The batsman went for a pull, but the extra bounce took him surprise, resulting in a miscued shot. The ball went up, landing in the hands of Shubman Gill who dived in to secure the first breakthrough.

The Indian fielders had dropped several catches during the 5 Tests in England earlier this Summer, and even in the recent ACC Asia Cup. However, things look much better in this particular series.

On Day 2, Sai Sudharsan also took an unbelievable catch at short-leg, stunning the batsman and the fielders. That said, he didn't take to the field today, as the effort resulted in an injury.

Centurion Shubman Gill

This catch is not the only noteworthy contribution of captain Shubman Gill in this match. During India's first innings, he hit an unbeaten 129 runs.

This was his 9th ton in Tests, remarkably his 5th as captain. The other four had come during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

That series ended in a 2-2 draw, but Gill's grit and leadership skills displayed on that tour saw him be promoted as India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australia series.