IND Vs WI Test: India Dominates, West Indies Down To 140/4 At Stumps On Day 2

HomeSportsCricketIND Vs WI Test: India Dominates, West Indies Down To 140/4 At Stumps On Day 2

India declared early on Day 2 at 518 in the final IND vs WI Test in Delhi. Jaiswal departed at 175, Gill scored 129, as West Indies look to trail a massive first innings total.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
The second day of the final Test in this IND vs WI series has concluded. West Indies stand at 140/4, trailing India's mammoth score.

Team India continued their dominance on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, finishing their first innings with a commanding total of 518 runs.

West Indies looked comfortable with the bat early on, but after a couple of breakthroughs, seem to be in a tough spot.

India Strike Back After Early Setback

Resuming from their overnight score of 318/2, the hosts were dealt an early blow when Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had been in sublime touch on Day 1, was run out for 175 following a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill.

His dismissal ended what had been a brilliant innings full of composure and controlled aggression.

Following Jaiswal’s exit, Nitish Kumar Reddy looked in promising form, contributing a brisk 43 off 54 deliveries before falling.

Despite losing partners at regular intervals, Gill held firm at one end, crafting a fluent 129, his first century of the series and a crucial knock that anchored India’s innings.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also made a valuable contribution with 44 runs, forming a steady partnership with his captain before being bowled by West Indies skipper Roston Chase.

India declared their innings after Jurel’s dismissal, setting a formidable total of 518 on the board, a statement of intent after a commanding batting display across the first two days.

West Indies Shaky Despite Strong Start

The touring side displayed better intent with the bat than they had in the first Test match at Ahmedabad. The fact that the pitch suited batsmen also helped.

The first breakthrough came at 21, when opener John Campbell was caught in quite an unusual manner by Sai Sudharsan. West Indies then had a 20-over long partnership between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

However, once the second wicket was down, the third and fourth followed relatively quickly, and the run rate slowed down a bit. They finish the day on 140 at the loss of 4 wickets, trailing India by 378 runs.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
