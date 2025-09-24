Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies: Player Likely To Make Test Comeback After 332 Days

India vs West Indies: Player Likely To Make Test Comeback After 332 Days

BCCI is set to announce the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies on September 24.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Following the 2025 Asia Cup, India will host West Indies for a two-match Test series starting October 2nd, just days after the Asia Cup final on September 28th.

The series could see the return of players who have been out of the team for some time, with Sarfaraz Khan among the likely candidates. The official squad for the series is expected to be announced soon.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies on September 24.

Ajit Agarkar, currently in UAE for Asia Cup, will join a virtual meeting with the selection committee before addressing the media. Rishabh Pant is expected to miss the series due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his interest in playing.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Road Back

Determined to make a comeback, Sarfaraz has been working hard on his fitness and game. He has reportedly lost 17 kg through strict diet and gym workouts, a transformation he shared publicly.

Practicing with Rohit Sharma

Recently, Sarfaraz was seen practicing alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma, receiving guidance and tips to fine-tune his skills ahead of the Test series.

Last Test Appearance

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England from February 15–18, 2024, and last played in this format between November 1–3, 2024. His inclusion in the West Indies series would mark a return to Test cricket after 332 days.

India's probable squad for Test series vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan / Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk).

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI IND Vs WI 1st Test
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cities
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget