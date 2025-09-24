India vs West Indies: Player Likely To Make Test Comeback After 332 Days

Following the 2025 Asia Cup, India will host West Indies for a two-match Test series starting October 2nd, just days after the Asia Cup final on September 28th.

The series could see the return of players who have been out of the team for some time, with Sarfaraz Khan among the likely candidates. The official squad for the series is expected to be announced soon.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies on September 24.

Ajit Agarkar, currently in UAE for Asia Cup, will join a virtual meeting with the selection committee before addressing the media. Rishabh Pant is expected to miss the series due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his interest in playing.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Road Back

Determined to make a comeback, Sarfaraz has been working hard on his fitness and game. He has reportedly lost 17 kg through strict diet and gym workouts, a transformation he shared publicly.

Practicing with Rohit Sharma

Recently, Sarfaraz was seen practicing alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma, receiving guidance and tips to fine-tune his skills ahead of the Test series.

Last Test Appearance

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England from February 15–18, 2024, and last played in this format between November 1–3, 2024. His inclusion in the West Indies series would mark a return to Test cricket after 332 days.

India's probable squad for Test series vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan / Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk).

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.