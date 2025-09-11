Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Record With Fiery Spell

The spinner's exceptional performance propelled him to the top of the Asia Cup 2025 wicket-takers list. His efforts were instrumental in restricting UAE to a meager 57 runs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kuldeep Yadav was named Man of the Match in the Asia Cup 2025 India vs UAE fixture in Dubai. The spinner tore through the hosts' batting lineup in quick succession, bowling a total of 2.1 overs in which he picked 4 wickets, and conceded only 7 runs. This, notably, broke an impressive record for the T20 version of the Asia Cup, which was previously held by a Pakistani player.

Back in the 2022 edition of this tournament, Pakistan's Shadab Khan had taken four wickets in 17 balls against Hong Kong to set a new Asia Cup record. Kuldeep broke it last night with his fiery spell against UAE, picking 4 wickets in 13 balls instead. 

The Delhi Capitals spinner’s exceptional performance propelled him to the top of the Asia Cup 2025 wicket-takers list. His efforts were instrumental in restricting UAE to a meager 57 runs, a total India had little difficulty chasing.

India Wrap Up Asia Cup Chase Inside the Powerplay

Following a dominant bowling display from Kuldeep Yadav and the other Indian bowlers, it was the turn of the Men in Blue's batsmen to take center stage. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill started the innings aggressively, hitting boundaries consistently. 

Sharma contributed a brisk 30 off 16 balls before falling, after which captain Suryakumar Yadav continued the onslaught, ensuring no respite for the UAE bowlers.

Gill brought an end to the chase with a four, sealing the victory in just 4.3 overs, well inside the T20 powerplay limit. This victory has not only given India 2 points, but also an overwhelming Net Run Rate (NRR) of +10.483.

They will take on arch rivals, Pakistan, next, this Sunday, that is September 14, 2025 at the same venue. The defending champions appear strong in both departments, but this upcoming encounter is expected to put their abilities to a greater test.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
