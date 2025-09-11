Only two matches have been played at Asia Cup 2025 so far, but certain players have already displayed great skill and prowess, some with the bat, and others with the ball.

Defending champions India went up against the hosts, UAE, in the tournament's second fixture, walking away with a statement victory. Afghanistan and Hong Kong faced each other in the opener before that, wherein the former displayed a fine run of form in both departments.

Naturally, players from these two sides currently dominate the stats charts in this edition of the ACC Asia Cup. For those interested, here's a closer look at the top scorers, highest wicket takers, and other such fields.

Asia Cup 2025 stats after two matches

Top Run-Scorer: Sediqullah Atal (AFG) - 73 runs

Sediqullah Atal's 73 off 52 balls played a crucial role in Afghanistan posting a challenging total of 188 against Hong Kong in the tournament opener.

In fact, he remained unbeaten during the innings, hitting six boundaries, and three sixes in the process.

The next two in this list are Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai (53) and Hong Kong's Babar Hayat (39).

Highest Wicket-Taker: Kuldeep Yadav (IND) - 4 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav won the Man of the Match for his 4/7 against UAE.

They only managed to post a total of 57 against India, which would be chased inside the power play itself at the loss of one wicket.

Behind him is his teammate Shivam Dube (3 wickets), and Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib (2 wickets).

Best Strike Rate: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 252.38

While Atal was the top scorer in Afghanistan's outing against Hong Kong, Omarzai had the better strike rate.

Nevertheless, he currently has the second best strike rate in the Asia Cup (140.38), followed by his teammate, Mohammed Nabi (126.92).

Best Economy: Noor Ahmad (AFG) - 4.00

Noor Ahmad, though not among the top three wicket takers so far, has the best bowling Economy.

Hong Kong's captain, Yasim Murtaza comes after him (5.75), followed by Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan (6.00).