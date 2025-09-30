Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC Women’s World Cup: India Bounce Back To Score 269 Against Sri Lanka After Middle-Order Collapse

ICC Women’s World Cup: India Bounce Back To Score 269 Against Sri Lanka After Middle-Order Collapse

India recovered from a middle-order collapse vs Sri Lanka as Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma's 100-run stand powered them past 200 in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opener in Guwahati.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India is taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The hosts were invited to bat first after losing the toss, but opening pair was broken pretty early on, and the middle-order batting collapse had alarm bells ringing. 

The total number of overs for the innings were also reducted to 47 oweing to rain-interruption. Having said that, Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma's heroics have now challenged the Sri Lankan women's team to score 270 to win the match.

Batting Collapse Hampers Indian Innings

Smriti Mandhana opened for India with Pratika Rawal, departing after facing only 10 deliveries and scoring 8 runs. The latter would go on to score 37 runs off 59 balls.

Harleen Deol, on the other end, provided hope after the early wicket, but would hand over an easy catch on 48 runs. A batting collapse was triggered with this wicket. 

Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera, who took Deol's wicket, would clatter Jemimah Rodrigues' stumps on the very next ball, and then take away the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket in the penultimate ball of that over. 

The Sri Lankan captain, Chamari Athapaththu, would then take over the ball, managing to send back Richa Ghosh on just 2 runs. From 120/2 in 25 overs, India was suddenly 124/6 in 27 overs.

Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Rebuild

Having said that, Amanjot Kaur (scoring 57 off 56) and Deepti Sharma (who made 53 off 53) were able to rebuild momentum, chipping in with regular boundaries and strike rotation that led to a 100-run partnership.

This contribution was key in helping the Women in Blue cross 200, a mark that was once seeming far-fetched in the innings. Eventually, the Indian women's team managed to post 269 on the board, thanks to a quick-fire innings from Sneh Rana.

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W: Playing XI

IND - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, N. Sree Charani

SL - Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
India World Cup Deepti Sharma ICC Women's World Cup India VS Sri Lanka ICC World Cup IND Vs SL Amanjot Kaur Ind Vs Sl World Cup India Vs Sri Lanka World Cup India Vs Sri Lanka Womens World Cup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Election 2025
Final Bihar Voter List Released, Total Electors Now Stand At 7.42 Crore; Check Steps To Access PDF
Final Bihar Voter List Released, Total Electors Now Stand At 7.42 Crore; Check Steps To Access PDF
India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Probe Demands
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Wangchuk’s Release
Election 2025
Pawan Singh Eyes Bihar Ticket? Bhopuri Star Meets BJP Top Brass, Says 'Those Nurturing Casteist Politics...'
Pawan Singh Eyes Bihar Ticket? Bhopuri Star Meets BJP Top Brass: 'Those Nurturing Casteist Politics...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget