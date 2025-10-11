ICC Reprimands South Africa's Mlaba For Code Of Conduct Breach During World Cup Win Over India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC Reprimands South Africa's Mlaba For Code Of Conduct Breach During World Cup Win Over India

The incident occurred in the 17th over of India's innings, when Mlaba, after dismissing Harleen Deol, waved goodbye to the batter, which could have provoked an aggressive response.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Visakhaptanam: South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was on Saturday reprimanded and handed one demerit point by the ICC for breaching its Level 1 Code of Conduct during the women's World Cup match against India here.

South Africa defeated India by three wickets to hand Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. their first loss of the tournament here on Thursday.

"Mlaba was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'," an ICC media release stated.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of India's innings, when Mlaba, after dismissing Harleen Deol, waved goodbye to the batter, which could have provoked an aggressive response from the batter.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Mlaba’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said.

Mlaba admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Trudy Anderson of theICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton, third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points," the ICC said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
