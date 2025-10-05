Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Pakistan: Who Benefits If IND-PAK Match Gets Washed Out Due To Rain?

Here’s a look at the weather forecast and how both teams could be affected if India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is washed out.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India women vs Pakistan women weather forecast: The spotlight is firmly on India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 - the sixth match of the tournament, set to take place at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

However, dark clouds are literally hanging over this high-voltage encounter, with heavy rain threatening to disrupt play.

Weather forecast for Colombo

Rain remains a major concern for Sunday’s marquee IND-PAK fixture. According to forecasts, there is a strong possibility of rain throughout the day, with a 100% chance of showers for nearly two hours.

While the likelihood decreases to around 60% at night, intermittent rain could still last up to 90 minutes. This means there’s a real possibility of reduced overs or, in the worst case, a complete washout if the weather doesn’t improve.

Who stands to gain if rain cancels play?

If India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is abandoned without a ball being bowled, both teams will share one point each. Since the tournament is still in its early stages, neither side would face a significant setback in terms of qualification chances.

India, having won their opening match, currently sit with two points and will maintain a strong position if this fixture is called off. Pakistan, however, are yet to open their account after losing to Bangladesh in their first game. Therefore, a shared point could slightly ease the pressure on them.

One match already affected by rain

Earlier, the fifth match of the tournament - Sri Lanka vs Australia - was washed out at the same venue due to persistent rain, with both teams being awarded one point each. If similar conditions persist, India-Pakistan clash could meet the same fate, much to the disappointment of fans worldwide.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Rain India VS Pakistan India Vs Pakistan Womens World Cup 2025 IND Vs PAK Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India Vs Pakistan Womens Match Colombo Womens World Cup 2025 Live Updates IND Vs PAK Match Rain Update India Vs Pakistan Match Weather Forecast IND Vs PAK Rain Threat Colombo ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table IND Vs PAK Match Abandoned
