Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan: One Stat That Virtually Confirms India’s Super 4 Win

India vs Pakistan: One Stat That Virtually Confirms India’s Super 4 Win

India has dominated its arch rival in its most recent encounters, and an interesting statistic related to this fixture in the T20 format suggests India has an upper hand.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 08:06 PM (IST)

At the time of this writing, India is facing Pakistan in the Super 4 round of the ACC Asia Cup 2025. This is the second time that these two sides are going up against each other in this tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss today, and elected to bowl first. This wasn't as surprising, since the match venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, is the same as that of their previous encounter, which India won while chasing. 

Having said that, even if we keep those dynamics aside, there is an intriguing statistic that almost guarantees the Men in Blue a victory in this high-stakes fixture.

IND vs PAK: The chasing side holds advantage

When it comes to India vs Pakistan in cricket's shortest format, the chasing side has won eight out of the last nine T20Is between India and Pakistan. The only exception to this is their ICC T20 World Cup game in New York last year, which was a low-scoring thriller that the Men in Blue, eventual champions of that World Cup, won.

Even if we consider the ODI format, India has dominated its arch rival in its most recent encounters, the last of which came during the ICC Champions Trophy, also held in Dubai. 

Interestingly, it was the chasing side that won that match as well. 

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Super 4 Playing XI

Here is a look at the players in action today:

IND - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

PAK - Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

For those wondering, India have gone with the same playing XI as their last match against Pakistan, whereas the other side has made a couple of changes, bringing in Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
LIVE CRICKET Score Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup Super 4 IND Vs PAK Live Score Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Ind Vs Pak Livestream Asia Cup Live Score Asia Cup Livestream
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UK, Australia And Canada Formally Recognise Palestinian State Amid Opposition From US, Israel
UK, Australia And Canada Formally Recognise Palestinian State Amid Opposition From US, Israel
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
World
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Pak PM Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In Fool’s Paradise'
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In A Fool’s Paradise'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget