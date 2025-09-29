Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win

"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India's Asia Cup 2025 Win

India defeat Pakistan in Asia Cup final but have to celebrate without the trophy. BCCI praises the team's invincible campaign with post on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup final, a match that can easily be regarded as a classic.

The tournament has concluded with the Men in Blue lifting yet another trophy undefeated. The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy have been two other such campaigns.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) boasted of the team's triumph with an X post, captioned - Undefeated Dominating Victorious

India Celebrates Asia Cup Win without Trophy

While Suryakumar Yadav and his men won the Asia Cup, they had to celebrate without the trophy. 

The entire team and staff came to the podium after the post-match presentation, and rejoiced amid fireworks and confetti. Tilak Varma was up front, celebrating with his Man of the Match award.

Why no trophy you might ask, well, according to reports, India declined to receive the Asia Cup trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

Since the tournament was being played in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Men in Blue had adopted a no-interaction approach towards Pakistani players and representatives.

They were willing to accept the trophy from a different official instead, a stance that was fully supported by the BCCI, but Naqvi maintained that as ACC president, he alone held the authority to present the trophy, and hence, the winners had to celebrate without the trophy in the end.

It is important to note that the Indian players did come forward to receive their individual awards during the presentation ceremony, but they avoided any interaction with the Pakistani minister during that process as well.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Suryakumar Yadav India Celebration Tilak Varma IND Vs PAK India Asia Cup Asia Cup Final Mohsin Naqvi India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Trophy India Asia Cup Trophy India Asia Cup Celebration India Undefeated
