Who Is Mohsin Naqvi? The Pakistan Minister Who Took Away India's Asia Cup Trophy

India’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday was overshadowed by unprecedented drama during the post-match presentation, with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi at the centre of the controversy.

The issue arose when the Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi. As a result, the champions celebrated their win without the silverware on stage, while Naqvi held firm to his role in the ceremony.

Who Is Mohsin Naqvi?

Naqvi currently serves as the ACC chairman, heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Known for his sharp anti-India stance, he refused to step aside during the ceremony.

According to reports, the presentation was delayed for over an hour. Naqvi remained on stage with other dignitaries slated to distribute awards, while the Indian players stood nearby and the Pakistani team waited in the dressing room. The Indian camp made it clear they would not receive the trophy from Naqvi, though they were willing to accept it from another official. The stance was fully backed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Naqvi, however, insisted that as ACC president, only he had the right to present the trophy.

BCCI’s Response To Asia Cup Trophy Row

Reacting strongly, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the refusal was deliberate, noting that India could not take the trophy from “a person who is waging a war against the country.”

Saikia criticised Naqvi for leaving with the trophy and medals, calling the conduct “unexpected” and “childish.” He confirmed that India will raise a “very strong protest” at the ICC meeting in Dubai in early November.