Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsWho Is Mohsin Naqvi? The Pakistan Minister Who Took Away India's Asia Cup Trophy

Who Is Mohsin Naqvi? The Pakistan Minister Who Took Away India's Asia Cup Trophy

The issue arose when the Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi. As a result, the champions celebrated their win without the silverware.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday was overshadowed by unprecedented drama during the post-match presentation, with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi at the centre of the controversy.

The issue arose when the Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi. As a result, the champions celebrated their win without the silverware on stage, while Naqvi held firm to his role in the ceremony.

Who Is Mohsin Naqvi?

Naqvi currently serves as the ACC chairman, heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Known for his sharp anti-India stance, he refused to step aside during the ceremony.

According to reports, the presentation was delayed for over an hour. Naqvi remained on stage with other dignitaries slated to distribute awards, while the Indian players stood nearby and the Pakistani team waited in the dressing room. The Indian camp made it clear they would not receive the trophy from Naqvi, though they were willing to accept it from another official. The stance was fully backed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Naqvi, however, insisted that as ACC president, only he had the right to present the trophy.

BCCI’s Response To Asia Cup Trophy Row

Reacting strongly, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the refusal was deliberate, noting that India could not take the trophy from “a person who is waging a war against the country.”

Saikia criticised Naqvi for leaving with the trophy and medals, calling the conduct “unexpected” and “childish.” He confirmed that India will raise a “very strong protest” at the ICC meeting in Dubai in early November.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup 2025 India Pakistan Asia Cup India Asia Cup Trophy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Cities
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Gandhi Dials CM Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Dials Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget