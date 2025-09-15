Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Reportedly Behind Handshake Snub

No handshakes between players in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match made headlines, and this might have been the idea of India's Head Coach - Gautam Gambhir.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India crushed Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 fixture, first limiting them to a low total of just 127-9, and then chasing it down inside 16 overs at the loss of just 3 wickets. 

Needless to say, this demolition job made headlines, but the Indian players not exchanging any pleasantries with the Pakistani players, not even the traditional post-match handshakes, also came into the limelight. 

Interestingly, a report has now claimed that this was the idea of India's Head Coach - Gautam Gambhir.

"Don't engage" Gambhir reportedly instructed India

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, Gautam Gambhir asked the Indian players to cut down on social media, and not to shake hands with any Pakistani players.

"Cut down on social media, stop reading the noise. Your job is to play for India. Don’t forget what happened in Pahalgam. Don’t shake hands, don’t engage - just go out, show your best, and win for India" reportedly said the Indian Head Coach.

This was the first ever IND vs PAK match after the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam earlier this year. Several fans were in favor of completely boycotting the match, and while that didn't happen, the handshake snub sent a clear message.

Gambhir dedicates Asia Cup win over PAK to Pahalgam victims

After the match, Gautam Gambhir was interviewed by the Sony Sports Network broadcast panel, during which he dedicated this comprehensive win over Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and India's armed forces:

"As a team, we wanted to show our solidarity towards the victims of all the families, what they've gone through during the Pahalgam attack, and more importantly we want to thank the armed forces for their successful Operation Sindoor, and I am sure we will try and make the country proud, and try and make the country happy". 

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Gautam Gambhir India Head Coach Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Ind Pak Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Ind Pak No Handshake Gambhir
