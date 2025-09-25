Another India vs Pakistan Clash Likely In Asia Cup 2025? Here’s What Could Make It Happen

India's victory over Bangladesh in the ACC Asia Cup Super 4 round has sent them to the final, which will be played on this Sunday, September 28, 2025.

While the Men in Blue still have one match left to play, against Sri Lanka on this Friday (September 26), the result of that fixture will be inconsequential, as the latter is already out of the contention.

However, there is another fixture, set to be played later today, which could result in two arch rivals clashing for the third time in this tournament.

PAK vs BAN: A virtual Asia Cup Semi Final

Despite having concluded their last game just last night, Bangladesh will be in action once again this evening, and that too in a must-win game.

They will be facing Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. At this moment, Pakistan are above Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 table, but both have the same number of points (4), only separated by the Net Run Rate (NRR).

This is also their last game in the Super 4 round, so the winner of this match will go straight to the final to face India.

Needless to say, if Pakistan beat Bangladesh, fans will get to see a third India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025, and for the fourth time in Dubai this year alone (they also played here during the ICC Champions Trophy).

The Asia Cup trophy being at stake would add further weight and pressure to this potential fixture.

While the result remains to be seen, the PAK vs BAN matchup has all the ingredients to be a cracker. It will also be interesting to see if Litton Das, the latter's captain, steps in, as he had to sit out the match against India due to an injury.

