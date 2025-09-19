India vs Oman: India's T20 Record In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of 250th Match

Team India will wrap up its league stage campaign in Asia Cup 2025 with a clash against Oman on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue have already sealed their berth in the Super Four after a commanding win over Pakistan. Their first two group games were held in Dubai, and now all eyes will be on their performance in Abu Dhabi.

India’s Record in Abu Dhabi

India has featured in just one T20I at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium so far. That outing came in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where India registered a thumping 66-run victory over Afghanistan. With such a start, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be confident heading into the Oman challenge.

Oman’s Familiarity with the Venue

Unlike India, Oman has played extensively at this ground. Out of 13 T20Is at Abu Dhabi, they have six wins and seven losses, giving them valuable experience of the conditions.

A Special Milestone for India

The contest will also mark India’s 250th appearance in T20 internationals. Only Pakistan has played more, with 275 games to date. Out of their 249 matches so far, India has emerged victorious 166 times and suffered 71 defeats - underlining their consistency in the format.

India and Oman’s journey in Asia Cup 2025 so far

India has looked dominant in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage. They began their campaign in Dubai with a resounding victory over UAE, followed by a clinical win against arch-rivals Pakistan, which also secured their spot in the Super Four.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s batting depth and world-class bowling attack have been their biggest strengths, making them early favourites for the title.

Oman, on the other hand, has shown plenty of fight. They earned their place in the tournament through the qualifiers and have displayed grit against stronger opponents.

While results have been mixed, Oman’s performances highlight their growing stature in Asian cricket. Their clash with India in Abu Dhabi will be crucial for both momentum and experience.