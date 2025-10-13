Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Each Session Feels Better And Better': Pat Cummins Offers Injury Update Ahead Of IND vs AUS

Pat Cummins shares a positive injury update, saying each training session feels better. He will miss the IND vs AUS series, Mitchell Marsh fills in as captain in ODIs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
The first India vs Australia ODI (part of a three-match series) is only a few days away from now, scheduled for October 19, 2025. 

Pat Cummins, who leads the side in this format, is confirmed to miss all three matches. The ICC World Cup 2023 winning captain has been out of action for a while due to a back injury. 

However, he has offered a rather positive injury update ahead of the IND vs AUS series, stating that he has been running every second day, and could start bowling soon. 

What Pat Cummins Said About Recovery

Pat Cummins said this in a recent press conference:

"I know I'm running today, and running kind of every second day, and each run's a little bit longer, and then we get into bowling prep I think next week,"

"Probably a couple of weeks away before actually putting on the spikes and bowling out on turf, but yeah its been a good couple of weeks, each session feels better and better." he added.

He won't be a part of the upcoming India vs Australia ODIs or the T20Is. Mitchell Marsh has appointed as captain in both formats for these games.

Mitchell Starc will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders as a senior player in Cummins' absence. 

Notably, India will also field a new captain in this series for the 50-over matches. Rohit Sharma, who led them to the ICC Champions Trophy, unbeaten, earlier this year has been replaced by Shubman Gill as skipper.

That said, he, as well as Virat Kohli, have been included in the touring squad for the ODI series. They won't be a part of the T20I series though, as both retired from the format in 2024 after winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Mitchell Starc IND Vs AUS Pat Cummins Pat Cummins Injury Pat Cummins Injury Update
