HomeSportsCricket‘We’ve Got a Great Rivalry’: Mitchell Marsh Hypes India vs Australia Series Build-Up

Mitchell Marsh, set to captain Australia in the IND vs AUS ODI and T20I series, has called the clash ‘massive’ and the perfect build-up to The Ashes series against England.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Mitchell Marsh will play the role of captain of Australia in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India. 

Pat Cummins usually leads the side in the 50-over format, but has been sidelined due to a back injury. In fact, his participation in The Ashes Tests against England (set to begin late November 2025) is also in doubt at the moment, which could be a big blow for Australia.

However, Mitchell Marsh thinks that the India series is coming at the perfect time, in the lead-up to The Ashes, stating that everyone loves playing against them.

'It's Going To Be Massive': Marsh On IND vs AUS Series

Speaking with Fox Sports, Mitchell Marsh said this about facing India in the build up to The Ashes:

"We’ll have all the guys building towards the Ashes but everyone loves playing against India,"

He further stated, "We’ve got a great rivalry and great respect for them as a team. I think it’s literally perfect timing to be playing against India in the lead-up to an Ashes series. It’s going to be massive."

Currently busy in a second Test match against the West Indies, India will tour Australia in a 3-match ODI and 5-match T20 series. The former kicks off on October 19, and the latter on October 29, 2025.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both, have been included in the ODI squad. The veterans will be stepping in international action for the first time since winning the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

That was Rohit's second trophy as captain inside 12 months, and he even won Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand. However, the reins of the ODI team have now been handed over to Shubman Gill.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Mitchell Marsh Ind Vs Aus IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA The Ashes Australia Captain Shubman Gill
