India vs Australia ODIs 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Timing & Streaming

HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia ODIs 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Timing & Streaming

India vs Australia ODI series 2025 will be played across three iconic Australian stadiums: Optus Stadium in Perth, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, and Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs AUS ODI series dates, timings, live streaming: India, under new captain Shubman Gill, is set to tour Australia for a three-match ODI and five-match T20 series, starting October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasized giving Gill time to settle as ODI captain and prepare a strong squad for the 2027 World Cup, noting that the format is the least played and leadership continuity is key.

India vs Australia ODI Series 2025 Venues

India vs Australia ODI series 2025 will be played across three iconic Australian stadiums: Optus Stadium in Perth, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, and Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Fans can expect exciting cricket action as the two teams clash in a three-match ODI series starting on October 19.

India vs Australia ODI Series 2025 Full Schedule & Timings (IST)

IND vs AUS 1st ODI – October 19, Sunday
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
GMT: 03:30 AM | Local Time: 11:30 AM | IST: 9:00 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI – October 23, Thursday
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
GMT: 03:30 AM | Local Time: 2:00 PM | IST: 9:00 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI – October 25, Saturday
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
GMT: 03:30 AM | Local Time: 2:30 PM | IST: 9:00 AM

IND vs AUS ODI series offers fans a perfect mix of morning and afternoon action in India, with live coverage available in IST for all matches.

IND vs AUS ODI series Live Streaming, Telecast Details

India vs Australia ODI series live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, through its app and website. IND vs AUS ODI series can be watched live on TV on Star Sports Network.

IND vs AUS ODI series: Full squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

