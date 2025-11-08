Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS 5th T20 Live Score: Play Halted Due To Lightning Warning

IND vs AUS 5th T20 Live Score: Play Halted Due To Lightning Warning

IND Vs AUS 5th T20I Live Scorecard, Live Commentary: India and Australia face off in the series decider in Brisbane. Catch up on the thrilling T20I action, squad details, and other updates.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 02:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
India vs Australia 5th T20 Live Score
India and Australia lock horns one last time in this T20 series at The Gabba
Source : PTI

Background

The fifth and final India vs Australia T20I of this series is here. Two world class sides are set to battle at the iconic "Gabba" in Brisbane for the series decider.

India, 2-1 up after winning in Hobart and Gold Coast, cannot lose, but the Aussies can salvage a draw if they win here. The dynamics and all the action so far suggests strong possibilities of an exciting contest up ahead.

IND vs AUS T20I Series: The Story So Far

The opening T20I between India and Australia in Canberra promised plenty of excitement, but rain had the final say. After just nine overs of play, persistent showers forced the match to be abandoned, leaving fans disappointed and craving action.

The series then moved to the iconic MCG in Melbourne, where India endured a forgettable outing with the bat. Apart from Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, the visitors struggled to get going, posting a modest total that Australia chased down with ease.

Hobart hosted the third encounter, and it was another roller-coaster affair. Arshdeep Singh struck early to jolt the hosts, but Australia recovered to pile up an imposing total. India’s top order faltered yet again, before Jitesh Sharma and Washington Sundar produced a late flourish that sealed a thrilling win and levelled the series 1-1.

Batting woes once again troubled the Men in Blue at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, only letting them post a modest total on the board. However, the Indian spinners spun a web under those challenging conditions that the Aussie batsmen couldn't get out of, getting bowled out 48 runs behind India's score.

IND vs AUS T20I Series: Full Squads

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Australia -  Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell

14:11 PM (IST)  •  08 Nov 2025

IND vs AUS Live: Play stopped due to bad weather

4.5 Overs - IND 52/0: Play has been stopped due to bad weather. India were cruising with Gill and Abhishek in full control before rain and lightning forced the players off. Covers are on, and we’ll have a delay in play at the Gabba.

14:10 PM (IST)  •  08 Nov 2025

IND vs AUS Live: Play halted

Weather Update: Play has been halted due to a lightning warning! The players are walking off the field, and the ground staff are quickly bringing the covers on. Frustration for India after a blazing start at 47/0 - let’s hope it’s just a short delay.

