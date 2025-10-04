India Tour Of Australia 2025: Major Update On Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Status

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The key question in Indian cricket ahead of the three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19 is who will captain the team.

Speculation continues over involvement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have retired from Test and T20 cricket to focus solely on 50-over format.

Both veterans have shown they remain crucial to the team. The last time they featured for India in white-ball cricket was Champions Trophy in March, where Kohli scored a century against Pakistan and was the top-scorer in the semi-final against Australia, while Rohit played a match-winning knock in the final against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma's captaincy unlikely to change

Reports indicate that veteran Rohit Sharma's captaincy is unlikely to change unless he chooses to step down, given his excellent ODI record.

Selectors are also expected to monitor Shubman Gill, India’s young captain and opening batsman, who may be rested for workload and fitness management. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya (quadriceps) and Rishabh Pant (leg injury) will miss the series, posing challenges for India’s middle-order and finishing roles.

No major squad changes are expected, as the priority remains securing points for the T20 World Cup and World Test Championship at home next year. Promotional material from Jio Hotstar featuring Rohit and Kohli further suggests both veterans will be part of the series, with Rohit likely assuming the captaincy.

Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah is slated to feature in both Tests against World Champions South Africa, even if he and the medical team consider skipping the Delhi game against the West Indies, which remains uncertain.

Selectors chairman Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah has made himself available for both matches against West Indies.

Having already participated in the Asia Cup and two Tests, Bumrah faces a packed schedule with a three-week gap before another challenging Test series, followed by a T20I series leading into the T20 World Cup. Given this demanding itinerary and the extensive travel involved, it appears prudent to rest him from the upcoming white-ball series in Australia to manage his workload effectively.