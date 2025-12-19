India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement: Live Streaming, Date, And Time

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Team India will kick off their campaign against the USA on February 7.

A total of 20 teams will participate, divided into four groups of five. With the tournament approaching, BCCI is expected to announce Team India’s squad soon, and reports have confirmed the date.

When will India's T20 World Cup squad be announced?

Reports suggest that BCCI will reveal the 15-member Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, December 20.

Ahead of the announcement, a meeting will be held under Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar at Wankhede Stadium to finalise the team. Following this, a press conference will be conducted to officially announce the squad.

India has been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts of the tournament. If Pakistan reaches the final, the title match will be held in Sri Lanka; otherwise, it will take place in India.

Squad for New Zealand series will be the same

India’s final T20I series before the World Cup is against New Zealand, starting January 21 and concluding on January 31.

The squad announced by Ajit Agarkar will be used for both this series and the World Cup. While ICC rules require squads to be submitted 30 days before the tournament - giving BCCI until January 8 - the Board has opted for an early announcement due to the New Zealand series.

Squad changes remain possible after the announcement with ICC approval, including mid-tournament replacements in case of injuries.

India's T20 WC Squad Announcement time, live broadcast

The press conference to reveal India’s squad will take place at the BCCI headquarters, with reports indicating a start time of around 1:30 pm. Fans can watch the live broadcast on Star Sports, while streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India’s probable squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma

Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh