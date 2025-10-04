India Squad For Australia ODIs: 5 Star Players Surprisingly Left Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia was announced earlier today by BCCI's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both, are set to return for the Men in Blue, for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy, which was held earlier this year. Additionally, Shubman Gill has been named captain of the side in ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer appointed as vice captain.

However, the absence of several big names from the Indian squad, particularly the following five star players, has raised quite a few eyebrows:

5 Big Names Missing from IND vs AUS ODI Squad

1) Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the most important bowler for the Men in Blue in every format, which is why his absence from the ODI squad is surprising.

The three matches will be played in Australia's testing conditions, and him not being available would up the challenge. That said, his omission is likely because of work-load management.

Bumrah just played the Asia Cup, and featured in the first IND vs WI Test match as well, which finished today, and has been called up for IND vs AUS T20I series, which will start just after the ODI series.

2) Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami hasn't been called up for India in T20Is since February 2025, and while he was a part of the ICC Champions Trophy winning squad, he won't be playing in the upcoming Australia series.

There is no official word on his exclusion.

3) Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson hasn't been a part of the Men in Blue's ODI setup for quite some time, having played the last ODI in December 2023 against South Africa.

T20Is now seem to be his focus, as has been a regular in the format since Gautam Gambhir took over, and has been selected in the IND vs AUS T20 squad.

4) Ravindra Jadeja

India's veteran all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, also couldn't find a place in the ODI squad. Ajit Agarkar actually spoke about this during the press conference.

He said, "Ravindra Jadeja is absolutely in our plans — everyone knows how good he is and what he offers as an all-rounder and a fielder, but for this short series, we wanted to maintain balance with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad."

5) Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy has emerged as an important player for India. He impressed greatly during the ICC Champions Trophy, which was played in the ODI format.

However, it is worth noting that the competition was played in Dubai, and so he might have been selected due to the spin-friendly conditions.

Apart from that, Varun has been featured more in T20Is for the Men in Blue, like in the recent Asia Cup, and has also been called up for the T20 series vs Australia.

